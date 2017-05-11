Developers in Grenfell plan dual adult living/hotel complex

An adult living/hotel development is pending for the Town of Grenfell. Steel Creek Developers is working with potential investors, and project ownership group, the Dimler family, to construct a dual use building on a four-acre parcel of land north of the Service Road and due west of the Esso. Steel Creek Developers and the Dimlers held a public information meeting on May 2 to introduce the project to the community. “Not a lot of developers see the value in small towns, the need in small towns, or the opportunity in small towns,” said Trevor Rempel, Steel Creek vice-president of sales…