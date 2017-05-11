The day I dined with baseball legends

For anyone who was born before 1980, prepare to get very jealous of me. And if you were born after 1980, there’s a good chance you probably will have no idea what or who I will even be talking about here. Last weekend I got to spend an evening with two major league baseball legends. And while I admit that I am not a huge or faithful baseball fan these days, back when these two men played, I followed their team and adored and idolized them. All Canadians did. In fact, they were probably just as or if not more…