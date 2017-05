On Sunday May 7, 2017 Whitewood Fire & Rescue and EMS along with Moosomin RCMP responded to a report of a collision between an agricultural tractor and a bicyclist on Hwy #1 east of Burrows, SK.

A lone, 34-year-old male cyclist was confirmed deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time as efforts to notify next-of-kin continue.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of RCMP collision analysts and the Coroner’s Office.