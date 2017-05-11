Cyclist struck and killed by farm tractor on Highway 1

A freak accident claimed the life of a 34-year old cyclist when he was struck and killed by a farm tractor on Highway 1 east of Whitewood. The accident happened at around 10 a.m. on May 7 when a farm tractor pulling a bale shredder and hauling a round bale in the front bucket struck a cyclist about one kilometre east of Burrows. Both the cyclist and the tractor were eastbound on the shoulder of Highway 1 when the cyclist was struck. Whitewood Fire & Rescue and EMS, along with Moosomin RCMP, responded to the scene and STARS air ambulance…