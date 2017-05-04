Cuts for taxpayers and cuts from budget

The announcement of the 2017 tax rates was a big surprise to the few people that attended the public meeting with the Town Council on Monday night. Recent government cuts to municipalities and the poor provincial economy had everyone thinking that the taxpayers are going to get hit again with an increase in their taxes. Well, the council is proposing a drop in the mill rate! The only unfortunate thing here is that most people really won’t see a drop in their taxes as this was also a re-assessment year so property values increased for many, as did the formula…