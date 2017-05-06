Carlyle RCMP arrest three in drug raids

On May 5, 2017 Regina CFSEU, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, the National Weapon Enforcement Support Team (NWEST) and the Carlyle RCMP concluded a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation in the communities of Arcola and Carlyle.

Investigators searched two residences and seized firearms, cocaine, methamphetamine and Canadian currency. Two adult males and an adult female were taken into police custody without incident.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Daryl William McIvor (1984/08/28) of Manor, Saskatchewan:

3 counts of Sec 86(1) CC – Careless storage of a firearm

Sec 92(1) CC – Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Sec 117.01(1) CC – Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Adrian Christopher Nery (1986/02/06) of Arcola, Saskatchewan:

Sec 5(2) CDSA – Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Sec 4(1) CDSA – Possession of methamphetamine

Sec 355(b) CC – Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5000.00

5 counts of Sec 86(1) CC – Careless storage of a firearm

2 counts of Sec 92(1) CC – Unauthorized possession of a firearm

2 counts of Sec 117.01(1) CC – Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Alyssia Dawn Normandin (1984/09/19) of Arcola, Saskatchewan:

Sec 5(2) CDSA – Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Sec 4(1) CDSA – Possession of methamphetamine

Sec 355(b) CC – Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5000.00

Sec 91(1) CC – Unauthorized possession of a firearm

2 counts of Sec 86(1) CC – Unauthorized possession of a firearm

McIvor and Nery remain in police custody and will appear in court on Monday May 8th, 2017 in Estevan, Saskatchewan. Normandin was released on conditions and will appear in court on June 28th.

Saskatchewan CFSEU is an integrated enforcement team consisting of police officers from the RCMP as well as the Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert Police Services.

CFSEU is funded by the Government of Saskatchewan and has a mandate to investigate, disrupt and dismantle organized criminal groups operating within the Province of Saskatchewan.