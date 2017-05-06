Canora RCMP cruiser rammed, attacked by man with axe

At approximately 11:25 p.m. on May 4, 2017, Canora RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Hwy #5 west of Canora. After initially pulling over, the suspect vehicle suddenly reversed and rammed the police vehicle. After turning around, the vehicle again rammed the police unit; this time, head-on.

The adult, male driver and lone occupant then exited the vehicle carrying an axe and proceeded to strike the police vehicle while yelling threats. Back-up units from Canora and Kamsack detachments arrived and the suspect was subdued and arrested.

The suspect and two members sustained minor injuries in the incident (scrapes, bruises). Canora EMS attended and treatment was provided to the suspect at the scene. The officers required no treatment. The RCMP vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Kristopher-Lee Steenman (age 34) of Buchanan, SK is charged with the following:

1 count,Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle , section 249(1)(a) of the CC

1 count, Flight from Police , section 249.1(1) of the CC

2 counts, Assault Police Officer, section 270(2) of the CC

3 counts, Assault with a weapon, section 267(a) of the CC

1 count, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, section 88(2) of the CC

1 count, Uttering Threats, section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

1 count, Mischief over $5,000, section 430(3) of the CC

1 count, Drive While Disqualified, section 259(4) of the CC

1 count, Breach of Probation, section 733.1(1) of the CC

1 count, Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle , section 253(1)(a) of the CC

1 count, Resist Arrest , section 129(a) of the CC

1 count, Unregistered Vehicle , section 57(1) of the TSA

1 count, Have Keep or Consume Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle, section 109(4) of the TSA

1 count, Inadequate tail light, section 37(1)(d) of the VERA

Steenman has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Yorkton on May 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing with the assistance of RCMP Collision Reconstruction.