Broadview Buffaloes ball team to be inducted into Hall of Fame

The 1936 to 1938 edition of the Broadview Buffaloes has a date with the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame. The Buffaloes will be inducted into the HOF on Aug. 19 at Battlefords. The Broadview squad was a powerhouse baseball team in Saskatchewan that broke the colour barrier in Western Canada, a full 10 years before Jackie Robinson burst onto the major league scene. The team started as an all-white team in 1934 known as the Broadview Red Sox, then playing exhibition and tournament games through 1935. In 1936, they began importing African-American players from the United States and during 1936-1938,…