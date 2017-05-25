Bear is re-elected as chief of Ochapowace

Ochapowace First Nation council will have a new face around the table following the elections that were held for the chief and councillors on May 20. Incumbent chief Margaret Bear defeated former chief Ross Allary by just 35 votes to hold onto the position of chief for another three year term, receiving 215 of the 395 ballots in her favour, or 54 per cent of the popular vote. All but one of the six councillors who sought re-election was voted back into office despite 20 names appearing on the ballot. Incumbent councillors Shelley Bear, Tim Bear, Petra Belanger and Shayna…