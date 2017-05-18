Bear and Neuls hoist WHL cup for first time

By Chris Ashfield -
Ochapowace’s Ethan Bear hoists the WHL championship trophy above his head in front of fans who made the trip to Regina to watch the Seattle Thunderbirds defeat the Regina Pats in game 6. (Oiler Nation photo)

The Seattle Thunderbirds may be based on the west coast of the United States but they had a huge following of fans in southeastern Saskatchewan who were elated when they defeated the Regina Pats in six games to win the WHL championship. The Thunderbirds closed out the Pats with a 4-3 overtime win in Regina on May 14 to claim the Ed Cheynoweth Cup and two area players played huge roles in the victory. Ochapowace First Nation’s Ethan Bear, who earlier earned the award as the league’s top defenceman, and Grenfell’s Donovan Neuls, were two Thunderbirds’ to hoist the cup.…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR