Bear and Neuls hoist WHL cup for first time

The Seattle Thunderbirds may be based on the west coast of the United States but they had a huge following of fans in southeastern Saskatchewan who were elated when they defeated the Regina Pats in six games to win the WHL championship. The Thunderbirds closed out the Pats with a 4-3 overtime win in Regina on May 14 to claim the Ed Cheynoweth Cup and two area players played huge roles in the victory. Ochapowace First Nation’s Ethan Bear, who earlier earned the award as the league’s top defenceman, and Grenfell’s Donovan Neuls, were two Thunderbirds’ to hoist the cup.…