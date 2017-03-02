Whitewood Dodge expanding to Moosomin

By Kara Kinna -
A new Chrysler dealership that will be built in Moosomin by Whitewood Dodge will look very similar to this, in Chrysler’s Millennium style, with the signature arch in the centre. The second site for the dealership is expected to be open sometime in 2018 and according to owner Ron Kaban, will not have any affect on the Whitewood location.

Moosomin will soon be the home of a new Chrysler dealership. Ron Kaban — who owns Yorkton Hyundai and Whitewood Chrysler Dodge, and is a partner in other dealerships around Western Canada —plans to open a Chrysler dealership in Moosomin. While Kaban could not yet confirm the location of the new dealership, he said plans for a dealership in Moosomin are in the works. “It’s going to be great for the town,” he says. “Chrysler gave me the OK to put a location there. I’m hoping to have a sales office in Moosomin by April or May and the location…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR