Whitewood Dodge expanding to Moosomin

Moosomin will soon be the home of a new Chrysler dealership. Ron Kaban — who owns Yorkton Hyundai and Whitewood Chrysler Dodge, and is a partner in other dealerships around Western Canada —plans to open a Chrysler dealership in Moosomin. While Kaban could not yet confirm the location of the new dealership, he said plans for a dealership in Moosomin are in the works. “It’s going to be great for the town,” he says. “Chrysler gave me the OK to put a location there. I’m hoping to have a sales office in Moosomin by April or May and the location…