Van de Vorst family upset killer moved to healing lodge

By Elaine Ashfield -
Chanda (Mireau) Van de Vorst, a former recreation direction in Whitewood, lost her life in a tragic drunk driving accident on Jan. 3, 2016 near Saskatoon. Chanda's husband Jordan and their children Kamryn and Miguire also died.

The parents of a young man, who along with his wife and their two children, were killed by an impaired driver, are upset to hear that the woman convicted and given a 10-year sentence is not serving her time in a federal penitentiary. On Jan. 3, 2016 Jordan Van de Vorst, his wife, Chanda, and their children, Kamryn, 5, and Miquire, 2, were killed when Catherine McKay missed a stop sign and broad-sided their car. Her blood alcohol level was reported to be three times the legal limit to drive. In July, McKay pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR