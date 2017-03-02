Van de Vorst family upset killer moved to healing lodge

The parents of a young man, who along with his wife and their two children, were killed by an impaired driver, are upset to hear that the woman convicted and given a 10-year sentence is not serving her time in a federal penitentiary. On Jan. 3, 2016 Jordan Van de Vorst, his wife, Chanda, and their children, Kamryn, 5, and Miquire, 2, were killed when Catherine McKay missed a stop sign and broad-sided their car. Her blood alcohol level was reported to be three times the legal limit to drive. In July, McKay pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired…