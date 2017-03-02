Solution potash mine proposed southwest of Broadview

A new solution potash mine is proposed for property 12 kilometres south of Grenfell, stretching east to Baring and west past Oakshela. The mine, dubbed the Broadview Project, has been proposed by Canada Golden Fortune Potash Corporation (CGFPC) and will cover approximately 281 kilometres of land, located across the RMs of Kinglsey and Chester. The project is in the assessment and feasibility stage. CGFPC is working with the Water Security Agency to determine potential sustainable water supply options, and has retained SNC-Lavalin to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the proposed project. SNC-Lavalin has also commenced the public engagement…