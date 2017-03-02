Percival Health Care donates to nursing home

By Elaine Ashfield -
Tracy Shire, Facility Manager (left) was more than pleased to accept a cheque from Kathy Waynert who presented it on behalf of the Percival Health Care Auxiliary. Also pictured are Jacquie Jeske (Resident Care Co-ordinator), residents (seated) Fred Holloway, Irene and Tom Nowakowski; and staff Lois Coghill CCA and Trudy Paice RN.

The Percival Health Care Auxiliary received a huge thank you for its donation to the Whitewood Nursing Home. A cheque for $3,000 was presented to the nursing home towards the purchase of a much needed piece of equipment — a bladder scanner. “This isn’t the total amount of the cost of the piece of equipment but it put a big hole in the amount we are trying to raise,” says Jacquie Jeske, resident care co-ordinator. “We’re hoping to raise the balance so we can have the equipment here in the next month or even sooner,” Jeske added. The ViewBladder 10…

