Orioles advance to Prov. C south finals

The Whitewood Orioles are heading to the semifinals in the race for the provincial C championship after edging the Wawota Flyers 6-5 in a two-game, total-point series. Hosting the Flyers for game 1 of the series on Feb. 23, the Orioles found themselves in a two-goal deficit less than five minutes into the game with a goal by Wawota’s Drake Bodie just 31 seconds after the first puck dropped. Four minutes later, Riley Riddell scored while short-handed to put the Flyers at 2-0. The Orioles didn’t get on the scoreboard until halfway through the second period with Dylan Bachtold firing…