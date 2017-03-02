Ochap Thunder regroups to win THL playoff series

Despite a disastrous first period for the Ochapowace Thunder in the fifth game of the Triangle Hockey League (THL) quarter-finals against the Warriors, the Thunder regained their composure, came back from a two-goal deficit to win the game 5-4 and take the best-of-five series 3-2. In Langenburg on Feb. 20, the Thunder got themselves into first-period penalty trouble with four straight infractions handed out within 15 minutes of each other. The 31 minutes in penalties the Thunder received in the first period included a minor and a 10-minute misconduct to Caine Bear for checking to the head and a five-minute…