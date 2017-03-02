Front line staff needed in RQHR but not all care is bad

The provincial government released the reports from the 2016 Regional Health Authorities CEO Long-Term Care Facility Tour. The CEOs of each regional health authority reported serious issues facing residents in long-term care, such as infrequent baths, sub-par food options, and desire for enhanced recreational opportunities. In response, the three health care provider unions, SGEU, CUPE and SEIU-West, are calling on the provincial government to properly invest in front line staff. Maggie Petrycyn, Executive Director, Rural Primary Health Care Services at Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region told The Herald in a telephone interview that “Despite the challenges, there are good things happening…