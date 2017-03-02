Beattie, Alec

It is with great sadness that the family of Alexander (Alec) Beattie announces his passing on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the age of 94. Alec was born August 9, 1922 in Forget, Saskatchewan; on November 10, 1946, he married the love of his life Dagmar Hanson.

He is survived by his two sons Donald (Constance) and Ralph (Joan); his grandchildren Kimberly (Dwayne) Groves, Krista (Shaun) Wilson, Aaron (Kathy), Chad (Tannis), Scott (Karissa), Brandon (Kyla); great grandchildren Ava, Aimon, Savannah Groves, Morgan, Jack Wilson, Gracie, Elina, Madison, Brooklyn, Hudson, Allie and Emily; his brother John (Louise)Beattie, sister Alice Brown, brothers in law Doug (Iris) Hanson and Glen (Jean) Hanson; sisters in law, Lorraine Hanson and Anita Bixo as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Alec was an honest, caring and proud man. He took pride in his family and in his service in the army during WWII. He was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and marveled at their talents. His little people always put a tear in his eye.

A celebration of Alec’s life will be held on Saturday April 15, 2017 in the Broadview Community Centre at 2:00 p.m.

Donations in memory of Alec can be made to Broadview Health Foundation, P.O. Box 670, Broadview S0G 0K0.

We, the family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Broadview House for their compassion and care of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Thank you to Wes of Tubman Funeral Home for all your help.