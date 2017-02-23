The survival guide to ‘Poop-ageddon’

Oh crap! Those two words pretty much sum things up for me right now. Not because everything is going wrong in life or because I am hating the warmer weather. No, the reason my life is crappy right now is because – well, all because of crap. And I am being literal here. I am actually talking about poop. Dog poop to be exact. Lots and lots of dog poop. My back yard is an oasis for me. It’s private, quiet and it provides spectacular sunset views over a field. But once a year – every time spring nears and…