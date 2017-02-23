Orioles eliminated from THL playoffs

By Chris Ashfield -
As he falls to the ice, Bredenbury Cougars’ Clarke Byczynski gets off a shot to try and score against Whitewood Orioles’ goalie Matt Bahm during game two of the best-of-five playoff series that was played in Whitewood on Feb. 17.

The Whitewood Orioles were eliminated from the Triangle Hockey League (THL) playoffs over the long weekend, swept by Bredenbury in the first round. Game 1 of the best-of-five series was played Feb. 16 in Bredenbury where the Cougars blanked the Orioles 3-0. Kirk Byczynski scored the game-winning goal just eight minutes into the first period but McKinley Hawcutt and Chris Korchinski added some insurance for the Cougars in the second. Game 2 was in Whitewood on Feb. 17, where despite playing with a one- to two-man advantage for almost half of the first period, the Orioles were unable to keep…

