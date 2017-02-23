Orioles eliminated from THL playoffs

The Whitewood Orioles were eliminated from the Triangle Hockey League (THL) playoffs over the long weekend, swept by Bredenbury in the first round. Game 1 of the best-of-five series was played Feb. 16 in Bredenbury where the Cougars blanked the Orioles 3-0. Kirk Byczynski scored the game-winning goal just eight minutes into the first period but McKinley Hawcutt and Chris Korchinski added some insurance for the Cougars in the second. Game 2 was in Whitewood on Feb. 17, where despite playing with a one- to two-man advantage for almost half of the first period, the Orioles were unable to keep…