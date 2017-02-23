Only one building permit issued in town during 2016

Construction in Whitewood almost came to a complete halt last year with only one building permit issued by the town. “There was only one building permit for a garage valued at $20,000,” Chief Administrative Office Sharon Rodgers confirmed with The Herald. In the year previous, the 2015 construction permits were $4,100,200 for both residential and commercial. This included the $3.5 million for construction of the new Borderland Co-op C-Store. The balance in 2015 was $290,000 in permits for commercial construction and $310,000 for residential construction. In 2015, $250,000 was spent on renovations or additions, $35,000 was spent on garages and…