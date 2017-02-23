New $1.5 million fertilizer plant to be built in Broadview

A $1.5 million high speed volume metric fertilizer blending plant has been approved and moved forward by the board of directors. Hometown Co-op will introduce the new fertilizer plant to Broadview, working to serve the Hometown trading area more effectively and efficiently. The targeted start date for construction is spring 2017, with hopes to be fully operational by fall of 2017 and serve the 2018-farming season. “Hometown Co-op is excited to move ahead with this new venture,” said general manager Carol Nickell. “The blending facility will add to our current suite of products we offer in Broadview and Sintaluta Ag…