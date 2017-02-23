Moskaluke and Runions are top nominees at Sask. Music Awards

A number of local country music artists from throughout the area have been nominated as finalists in the Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA) Awards. The awards will be presented April 1 during the 28th annual SCMA Awards Weekend & Country Music Festival in Saskatoon. [caption id="attachment_7539" align="alignright" width="300"] Alex Runions[/caption] Rocanville’s Jess Moskaluke and Kipling’s Alex Runions tied for the most nominations this year with five each while Blake Berglund of Kennedy has three nominations. Moosomin’s Eli Barsi and her husband John Cunningham have a total of seven nominations between the two of them. Moskaluke, who released a new…