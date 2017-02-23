MacPherson voted THL Defenseman of the Year

The Triangle Hockey League (THL) handed out its annual player awards at games throughout the long weekend and players from both the Whitewood Orioles and the Ochapowace Thunder were among the recipients. The Thunder’s Anthony Kinistino was presented with the Top Scorer Award this year after finishing the regular season at the top of the THL standings with 25 goals and 21 assists for a total of 46 points. In 18 games played, Kinistino averaged 2.6 points per game. He was just two points ahead of teammate Sterling Bear, who had 22 goals and 22 assists for 44 points and…