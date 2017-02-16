Borderland Co-op renovating home centre in Whitewood

Renovations are underway at Borderland Co-op’s Home Centre in Whitewood, which once completed, will see 800 additional square feet added, and the exterior of the building receiving an updated look. Work on the first part of the two-part project has already gotten underway and will see the interior back wall of the sales floor pushed back into the warehouse 16 feet to add 800 square feet of sales floor. This will allow Borderland to expand its core product lines and create showcases for new products that are available from other Borderland Home Centre branches. The first phase of renovations will…