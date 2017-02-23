Blue Jays Roberto Alomar & Duane Ward coming to Melville

It appears as if the Western Major Baseball League’s Melville Millionaires will run a fundraiser prior to the start of the upcoming season. The Field of Dreams Banquet is a sports dinner type of event, and this one will have a couple of the Toronto Blue Jays’ most well known players, Roberto Alomar and Duane Ward. Both were key players with the Jays when they won back-to-back World Series in 1992 and 1993. Longtime baseball fan and Melville resident Darren Wandy looked after the booking arrangements and he feels like this endeavor will be a home run for the local…