Town population drops by 9% according to census

New numbers released by Statistics Canada show Whitewood and Broadview’s population have experienced a drop while towns such as Grenfell, Esterhazy and Kipling all saw increases. According to the 2016 Census data, Whitewood saw the biggest drop in people out of all other towns in the area, both number and percentage wise. From 2011 to 2016, the population dropped from 950 to 862, a loss of 88 people or 9.3 per cent. “It’s hard to believe we’ve lost that many people — it surprises me,” said Whitewood mayor Doug Armstrong. “It’s disappointing. It’s going to affect our revenue sharing. Our…