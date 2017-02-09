Students in PVSD rated as equal or better

The Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) has released its Community Report, detailing the division’s outcomes over the past year and giving direction moving forward. The 2015-2016 Community Report was released at the Annual Meeting of Electors on Jan. 19, at Lumsden Elementary School. The Report is a document related to the 2015-2016 Strategic Plan Update and Budget and provides parents, stakeholders, and communities with a summary of division goals, achievements, and results. “The Board worked hard to represent the local voice in public education, and we had a productive year, making headway on our strategic goals. The Board engaged with…