Stop the blame game and lead by example

Earlier this week, I found myself staring at the screen, trying to determine just how many zeros I was looking at in a number. And as I used my finger to point out each one, I began to count quietly in my head. One... two... three... four... five... six... seven... eight... nine. Nine zeros? As in one billion? Yup. 1.5 billion to be exact. That is just how many dollars our province is looking at being short this year. And if that is the case, I’d say we are in a bit of a pickle here. A very deep fried…