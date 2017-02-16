Speaker discusses gender and sexual diversity in our schools

Guest speakers made a presentation Feb. 7 at the Whitewood School gymnasium on the topic of Gender and Sexual Diversity in the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD). The approximately 50 people in attendance, which included parents, teachers, clergy, and interested community members, listened as Kyla Christiansen, who works as a health and wellness consultant with the PVSD, explained how and why the school division became involved with gender and sexual diversity. She is also a gender and sexual diversity consultant for Sask FYrefly (a retreat for sexual and gender minority youth), as well as teacher part-time at the U of…