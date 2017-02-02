Six THL teams seeking provincial championship

Six teams from the Triangle Hockey League (THL) will compete for a provincial championship this month with four teams going for a provincial C title and two other teams registered in the provincial B and D categories. The Whitewood Orioles, Ochapowace Thunder, Kipling Oil Kings, and Theodore Buffaloes will all take a run at the provincial Senior C title. The Rocanville Tigers are playing in the Senior B division while the Bredenbury Cougars are going for a Senior D championship. In the Senior C championship race, the Whitewood Orioles will face the Kipling Oil Kings in the first round with…