School to hold ‘Understanding Gender and Sexual Diversity’ seminar

A presentation entitled Understanding Gender and Sexual Diversity will be held on Feb. 7 in the Whitewood School gymnasium. Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) has stated it is an accepting and inclusive school division that welcomes and accommodates all students and staff. Trustees and administration feel they must remain current regarding the needs of the students and the staff. To do this they must expand upon what they are already doing and explore further opportunities to welcome and accommodate the differences in all students and staff. In 2015, the Ministry of Education developed a document entitled, Deeping the Discussion: Gender…