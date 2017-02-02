School focuses on healthy meal programs

With a little bit of help from their friends, Whitewood School has, over the years, helped to promote a nutritional balance for the students. The program started when an elementary teacher saw a need for better nutrition among students in her classroom to help them through the school day. She would sometimes bring supplies from her home to share with her students to try to promote the importance of nutrition. Breakfast Program The idea spread among the school community and in the early 2000s, the Whitewood Action for Families (WAFF) program spearheaded a breakfast program. “Up until this year, everything…