Roughriders 2017 schedule announced

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the Canadian Football League has released its complete 2017 schedule.

This year’s schedule has the Saskatchewan Roughriders opening their regular season on the road, Thursday, June 22nd. The regular season opener will see the Riders travel to Montreal to take on the Alouettes with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 Eastern (5:30 MT).

The next weekend the Green and White will officially open the inaugural season at the new Mosaic Stadium – Saturday, July 1st, 7:00PM versus the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“We are pleased to have officially released the highly anticipated 2017 schedule,” stated Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. “The inaugural season in Mosaic Stadium will kick start a new era in Rider history as our team and fans begin to call Canada’s premiere outdoor facility home.”

“Holding our home opener and officially opening the stadium on July 1st is a monumental occasion,” Reynolds continued. “To be part of the nationwide Canada 150 celebration is an opportunity our organization is grateful for.”

The Roughriders’ regular season home schedule has them playing at Mosaic Stadium on Friday (two games), Saturday (four games) and Sunday (three games). Each team will visit Regina once, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers being the only team to visit twice.

The Roughriders’ away schedule has them playing on the road on Thursday (one game), Friday (four games), and Saturday (four games). They will visit each team once with a trip to Calgary a second time.

Once again the Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the traditional Labour Day Classic on Sunday, September 3rd for a 2:00PM local kick-off time.

Roughrider Schedule Notables:

· The Riders open the regular season on the road for the first time since 2013.

· The inaugural season home opener at Mosaic Stadium will be July 1st at 7:00 versus the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

· They have a split of five home and four away in the first half versus four home, five away in the back nine.

· hey will play each of the other eight teams at home and away once with Winnipeg making an additional trip to Saskatchewan, and the Riders will make a second trip to Calgary to fill the 18 game regular season.

· This is the third time ever the Riders have been scheduled to open a regular season on the road in Montreal. The Riders won both of those previous contests, picking up victories in 1983 and 2007.

· The team will have their first bye during week four with the second bye coming during week nine.

· The 53rd annual Labour Day Classic will be played Sunday, September 3rd at 2:00. The Riders have won 11 of the last 12 matchups and hold a 34-18 advantage through the first 52 meetings.

· The traditional Labour Day Rematch in Winnipeg will be Saturday, September 9th with a 2:00 start time in Manitoba.

· The Riders have back-to-back games at home in week two and three and close out the season at home on week 19 and 20. They have back-to-back games on the road during week 12 and 13 as well as week 15 and 16.

· The Riders have one home and home set as they visit B.C. August 5th, before returning home to host the Lions August 13th.

· The Green and White will showcase the 2017 hopefuls in their first pre-season game on Saturday, June 10th when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium. The following week the Riders will travel to play the B.C. Lions in their final pre-season match-up in on Friday, June 16th.