Removal of moles and fine lines is her business

Alecia Gettel opened the Woodbine Skin Revision Clinic in Whitewood last spring and is excited to be offering micro-needling and Skin Revision to her clients from her South Railway clinic in Whitewood. Originally from Moose Jaw, Gettel, her husband and children live at Round Lake north of Whitewood. Gettel received her Skin Revision certification and dry-needling technique in Calgary earlier this year. “I am passionate about organic/holistic living, animals, nature and history,” Gettel says of herself, adding one more thing to the list, “and anything my children are interested in.” Late last year, eight Whitewood area ladies attended an open…