Population records set in local towns

New population records have been set in both Whitewood and Broadview in 2016 with the communities seeing an increase from 2015 of 6.4 per cent and 11.4 per cent respectively. Those are the latest figures according to the annual Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s covered health population count. Whitewood’s population now sits at a record high of 1,317, which is up 79 people from the 2015 figure of 1,238. The new record is an increase of five per cent, or 62 people, from the previous record that was set in 2014 when the population was recorded at 1,255. In the last…