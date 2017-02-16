Population figures and gov’t cuts to affect town budget

As council begins working on the Whitewood’s municipal budget for 2017, Mayor Doug Armstrong is expecting some tough decisions are going to have to be made. And in the words of Premier Brad Wall, he is saying, “Everything is on the table.” Council was to hold its first budget meeting on Feb. 16 and hopes to finalize it soon after the province tables its budget in March. And while it is not known what level of revenue sharing the government will provide to municipalities in the upcoming year, communities are bracing for a five- to 10-per-cent reduction in provincial revenue…