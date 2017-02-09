Playoff schedule is set; Orioles to face Cougars

The Triangle Hockey League (THL) wrapped up its regular season last weekend with the Rocanville Tigers defeating the Ochapowace Thunder to move past the Theodore Buffaloes and clench first place in the league standings. Rocanville earned the top spot with a record of 14-4-0 this season, putting them one point above Theodore, which finished the season with 13-4-1. Rocanville was able to take first place in the standings with a 5-1 win over the Ochapowace Thunder on Feb. 3 in Ochapowace. During that game, Rocanville’s Brad Hickman scored three times while Devin LeBlanc had a goal and two assists for…