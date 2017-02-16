Orioles and Thunder advance in Provincials

Both the Whitewood Orioles and the Ochapowace Thunder have advanced past the first round of senior men’s provincial C playoffs. The Orioles played the Kipling Oil Kings in the first round of the two-game, total-point series, winning the first game on Feb. 7 in Kipling 4-3. Playing game 2 in Whitewood on Feb. 12, the Orioles won 7-4 to give them a 11-7 win in the series. Ochapowace took on Carlyle in its first round of the series, winning by a total score of 19-8. Game 1 of the games was played Feb. 10 in Carlyle where the Thunder won…