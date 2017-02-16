Orioles and Thunder advance in Provincials

By Chris Ashfield -
The Whitewood Orioles hosted the Kipling Oil Kings on Feb. 12 for the second game in Provincial C playoffs. The Orioles advanced to the second round of play-offs with an 11-7 two game total point win. They Orioles will now face the Wawota Flyers.

Both the Whitewood Orioles and the Ochapowace Thunder have advanced past the first round of senior men’s provincial C playoffs. The Orioles played the Kipling Oil Kings in the first round of the two-game, total-point series, winning the first game on Feb. 7 in Kipling 4-3. Playing game 2 in Whitewood on Feb. 12, the Orioles won 7-4 to give them a 11-7 win in the series. Ochapowace took on Carlyle in its first round of the series, winning by a total score of 19-8. Game 1 of the games was played Feb. 10 in Carlyle where the Thunder won…

