Orioles end regular season in 6th place

By Chris Ashfield -

The Whitewood Orioles finished the regular season of the Triangle Hockey League (THL) in sixth place after splitting a pair of games on the road over the weekend, one of which was in a shootout. Facing off against the Cougars in Bredenbury on Jan. 28, the Orioles hung on for a 2-1 win after Whitewood’s Devin McGonigal and Joey Vandusen scored second-period goals and goaltender Matt Bahm held Bredenbury to a single third-period goal by Dylan Trowell. The score wasn’t the only low number statistic from the game as only 12 minutes in penalties were recorded in the entire 60…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR