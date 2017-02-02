Orioles end regular season in 6th place

The Whitewood Orioles finished the regular season of the Triangle Hockey League (THL) in sixth place after splitting a pair of games on the road over the weekend, one of which was in a shootout. Facing off against the Cougars in Bredenbury on Jan. 28, the Orioles hung on for a 2-1 win after Whitewood’s Devin McGonigal and Joey Vandusen scored second-period goals and goaltender Matt Bahm held Bredenbury to a single third-period goal by Dylan Trowell. The score wasn’t the only low number statistic from the game as only 12 minutes in penalties were recorded in the entire 60…