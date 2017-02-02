Motivation can come from the weirdest places

There are times when I start to have serious doubts about my ability to be a writer. Or at the very least, my ability to make everyone believe that I am a writer. Because of my workload or a hectic schedule, I often find myself forced to write a story or column while under the gun and behind the eight ball. The deadline to get the paper to press can be just hours or minutes away and I still haven’t even started penning whatever it is I need to write about. And quite often, as the minutes tick away and…