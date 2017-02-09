Moskaluke receives Juno nomination for second time

Saskatchewan singing sensation and recording artist Jess Moskaluke is a 2017 Juno Award nominee. This is the second time the 26-year-old native of Langenburg, who now resides near Rocanville, has been nominated for the Canadian music award. Announced on Feb. 6, Moskaluke is the lone female artist nominated in the Country Album of the Year award category for her album Kiss me Quiet. She is up against Aaron Pritchett (The Score), Chad Brownlee (Hearts on Fire), Dallas Smith (Side Effects) and Gord Bamford (Tin Roof). “I am beyond thrilled to be nominated for a Juno Award this year! To be…