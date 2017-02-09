Martin makes his third court appearance

Jerry Martin, the self declared "King of Compassion," made a third court appearance in Broadview this week and once again had his case adjourned, this time until Feb. 22 back in Broadview. Martin, 45, was arrested on Nov. 8 when Broadview RCMP executed a warrant at his Whitewood marijuana dispensary, Martin Medical Services, which was located on 3rd Avenue. A second search warrant was also executed at his home on the 400 block of Lalonde Street. During the search, police seized marijuana, hash oil, cellphones, computers, three vehicles and an undisclosed amount of cash. He was subsequently charged with trafficking…