Local roller derby players make Team Sask.

Broadview’s Sheena Goodbrand and Whitewood’s Nicole Scott will be among 25 of Saskatchewan’s finest players who will comprise the 2017 Team Saskatchewan Roller Derby team this year. It will be the first time Scott will be a member of the provincial team but for Goodbrand, it is a return to Team Sask., a group that consists of 19 women on the official team and six developing players. “I am super proud to have earned my spot on the team again this year, and I am very excited to be one of the Captains again this season,” said Goodbrand. “Our whole…