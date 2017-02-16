Latest census numbers should be a wake up call

“We’re going down.” Those are three words that you never want to hear if you are: 1. On an airplane; 2. On a ship, or; 3. If you are living in a small town and reading the latest census numbers. What the heck is happening to our community? In the last five years, our population has dropped by 88 people, which is nearly 10 per cent of our population. In fact, we now have less people than we did in 2006 – 10 years ago. And all I find myself wondering is, “Why?” Why is our town shrinking as communities…