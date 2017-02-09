Ladies curl for breast cancer

The Ladies Curling Club held another successful bonspiel last weekend while raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. “This year was another successful bonspiel with everyone having a great time raising funds for a great cause that has touched everyone is some shape or form, “ Jennalee Beutler, one of the organizers stated. [caption id="attachment_7453" align="alignright" width="300"] Ameena Hamilton (left), Makenzie Riess (delivering the rock) and Brenda Williamson were just three from the fifteen teams of curlers who reported a great weekend of curling and fun activities at the Ladies Bonspiel for Breast Cancer Research.[/caption] The ladies have fun raising…