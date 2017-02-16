Fundraisers planned for Kipling accident victim’s family

Sympathies and messages of condolences have poured in from across the region as Kipling grieves the death of a husband and father of two children. Cory Wieme, 43, died in a motor vehicle accident on Feb. 10, after his northbound vehicle collided with a southbound semi-truck 40 kilometres south of Whitewood. Broadview RCMP were involved in the call, along with Kipling EMS, Kipling Fire Department, F Division traffic reconstructionist, the Saskatchewan Provincial Coroner’s Office and Parkland Victim Services. “At this time, we do not have a cause for the collision,” Broadview RCMP Staff Sgt. Alen Presler wrote in an email…