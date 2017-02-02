Fire Dept. hosts training for area firefighters

Firefighters’ abilities were put to the test last weekend when the Whitewood Fire Department hosted a training course at the fire hall. Five firefighters from Whitewood as well as one firefighter each from Stockholm, Saltcoalts and Churchbridge fire departments spent 14 hours on Jan. 27 and 28 learning about firefighters’ personal protection equipment (PPE) as well as structural search, victim removal and firefighter survival. Stockholm Fire Chief Arley Duchek was the instructor for the weekend and he was assisted by Whitewood Fire Chief Bernard Brûlé and deputy chief Chris Ashfield. [caption id="attachment_7408" align="alignright" width="300"] Firefighters Dean Armstrong, Jordan Giroux and…