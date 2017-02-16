Dakota Holloway Memorial tournament raises $7,241 for Wapella arena

More than $7,000 for the rink and a scholarship to a student were presented at the Dakota Holloway Memorial Hockey Tournament in Wapella. The tournament on Jan. 28 and 29 was the third tournament held to honour the memory of Dakota Holloway, a young man who died in an accident on Sept. 30, 2014. It all started when Brandon Munro told Brandon Holloway that the Munro family was thinking of a hockey tournament to honour Dakota. Munro wondered if that was something the Holloway family would like so the two families put the tournament on the last weekend in January.…