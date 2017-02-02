Barker beats Silvernagle for Viterra Scotties provincial title

Curling fans who attended the final game of the Viterra/Scotties Women’s Provincial Championship in Melville may have gotten a glimpse at the future of women’s curling in Saskatchewan. The final pitted Team Silvernagle of Biggar against Moose Jaw’s Penny Barker foursome with the latter prevailing in a back and forth contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Robyn Silvernagle and her squad should have been the favourites, with the 29-year-old skip’s team breezing through the nine-team round robin with a 7-1 record while Barker’s team took a different route, winning five-straight elimination games to claim the title…